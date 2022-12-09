Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Celebrated a Dazzling Holiday Tradition with Their Daughters

Twinkling stars hung from the sky as Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard shared a sweet kiss in a festive new photo. The romantic moment happened during a trip with their daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, to see gorgeous lights, arts, and flowers at the Descanso Gardens yesterday. The family went to celebrate a fun holiday tradition, and the pictures are so cute!

“It ain’t Christmas till ya hit @descansogardens baby!!” The People We Hate at the Wedding star captioned a post on Instagram.She also shared a series of beautiful snaps from Los Angeles botanical gardens.

In one, their daughters are admiring a gorgeous stained-glass house that is glowing in the waning sunlight. The structure is part of the Psychic Village by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin, which is located inside the Enchanted Forest of Light — an interactive, nighttime experience with a glowing flower lawn, geometric installations, and tons of sparkling lights. From Bell and Shepard’s pictures, it’s just as magical as it sounds!

In another, one of the girls is a blur as she runs through the gardens, clearly enjoying the enchanting lights. There is also a shot of one of the girls holding her arms up as she overlooks glowing lanterns in the garden beyond.

Many people commented on this family fun. Rachel Bilson wrote, “The best! You guys and @descansogardens 😘.”

“You two are so cute,” Chelsea Handler commented. Related story How to Find Holiday Joy When You’re Struggling to Get Pregnant

Jen Pastiloff wrote, “Cutest. You are. ❤️🙌”

“Can’t have Christmas without a Shepard and a (jingle) Bell 😉🎅,” someone else joked.

The Armchair Expert podcast host shared the first picture as well, writing, “Tis the season!!!! (there’s mistletoe just out of frame 🙂 @descansogardens @kristenanniebell.”

Bell and Shepard seem to do their best to make the holidays special for their kids. In an interview with Women’s Day for the December/January 2019 cover, the Bad Moms star told a story about Lincoln questioning Santa when she was 3.

“She said, ‘I’m just not buying this whole Santa Claus thing. There’s no way he would be able to make it to every single house. You said there’s billions of people on the planet,’” Bell recounted. “At that moment, my heart kind of sank.”

So, she revealed how she answered the delicate question. “I pictured her in a more adult situation where she had a sinking feeling in her gut and wanted to ask the question. Was I going to pat her on the head and go ‘Stop thinking about that, I already told you, it’s fine, believe me’ Or would I want to produce the kind of person who goes, ‘I’m sorry, I really do need more information on this’?” Bell continued.

She told her Santa is “an imaginary game we play because it’s really, really fun.” They also talked about the real St. Nick and his generosity as “anyone can be a Santa Claus.”

.@KristenBell Explains Why She Told Her Daughter About Santa & There's a Lesson in It for All Parents: https://t.co/llYz4NfNHM pic.twitter.com/7RY7jNvcVb — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 22, 2019

Bell told SheKnows more about the moment in Dec. 2021.

“What I’ll say is, I don’t have to try to keep the magic of the holidays alive in any way,” she said. “The holidays are magic. My kids have proven to me that whether or not they believe that Santa physically breaks into the house at night or he’s just this idea from a storybook we talk about, it doesn’t dull the sparkle or magic of the holiday at all. Christmas, or the holidays in general, are about so much more than gifts.”

She continued, “We told our kids the truth about Santa because they asked, and we made a commitment to always tell them the truth. And it hasn’t made any magic go away.”

From their pictures this year, you can see that’s definitely true!

Before you go, check out Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard’s most relatable parenting quotes.

