Christina Ricci Shared an Adorable Pic of Daughter Cleo & All We Can See is a Tiny Wednesday Addams

Christina Ricci is celebrating her daughter Cleo’s first birthday, and the photo she shared of her youngest child has the internet’s mouth agape because of how wickedly similar she looks to her during her days spent portraying the iconic Addams Family daughter. Throw a braided pigtail wig on that baby and call her Wednesday, by golly.

Captioning her celebratory Instagram post “This little dream baby is 1 year old today!!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 She’s a gift from the universe. Broke our hearts open wide again 🦄🦄🦄,” Ricci shared a photo of Cleo looking head-on at the camera, giving alllllll the Wednesday vibes — albeit with a much more cheerful expression.

Fans flocked to the comments to make sure Ricci is aware of how much her baby girl emulates her features, with one person writing, “Man. She looks EXACTLY like you did when you were a kid.” Others called out her likeness to Wednesday specifically, commenting, “Baby Wednesday- 90s era,” “Little Wednesday 😍,” “Wednesday Jr,” “Awww! Happy first birthday mini Wednesday 🖤💜,” “The brightest tiny little Wednesday there ever was! ❤️,” and more.

Wednesday isn’t just on everyone’s minds because of baby Cleo — Ricci has been sharing lots of Addams Family-related content on her socials to coincide with the launch of Netflix’s reboot, Wednesday. She attended the premiere of the highly anticipated reimagining — with Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, and Luis Gúzman as Gomez — to show her support, sharing a fun carousel of photos for the occasion captioned, “Last night for the @wednesdaynetflix premiere with some of my favorites ❤️‍🔥.”

Ricci shares 1-year-old Cleo with her husband, Mark Hampton. She’s also mama to her 8-year-old son, Freddie, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen.