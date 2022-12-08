Tom Brady Lovingly Celebrates Son Benjamin’s Milestone Birthday: ‘Happy 13th Birthday to the Newest Teenager’

The Brady-Bündchen family has a lot to celebrate at this time of year in addition to the holidays! Today is Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen‘s son Benjamin’s 13th birthday, and the ex-couple is honoring the milestone occasion with so much love, it’s radiating off our phone screens.

The proud dad shared a photo of his newly adolescent son, captioning the Instagram post, “Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager. You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny ❤️❤️❤️”

Bündchen notably commented a red heart emoji on Brady’s birthday post, signifying a friendly relationship between the newly divorced couple, which is a touching sight to see.

The Brazilian supermodel shared her own post in celebration of their son, writing, “We have a new teenager in the house ! Happy birthday my sweet angel! I am so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much! ❤️”

Benjamin’s milestone birthday follows just days after his younger sister’s 10th trip around the sun. The couple celebrated Vivian’s birthday in the same fashion, each sharing an Instagram post in her honor. Brady wrote, “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰,” with Bündchen showing her support with a red heart emoji in the comments there as well.

The doting mom captioned her carousel of celebration photos, "Happy 10th birthday girlie girl! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️"

Brady also shares a 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

