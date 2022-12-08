Vanessa & Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Bianka Looks So Much Like Her Dad in a Sweet Series of Birthday Photos

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her second youngest daughter’s birthday with a series of adorable photos, and we can’t help but notice how much she looks like her late daddy, legendary Lakers player Kobe Bryant.

In an Instagram post captioned, “Happy 6th Birthday sweet Bianka Bella! We love you so much baby! Xoxo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘 😘😘 🎂 🎉🥳🎁,” the mom of four shared five sweet snaps of her growing girl, and in each photo, she’s the spitting image of her dad. From her wide smile to the gentle sparkle in her eyes, it’s giving Kobe to the fullest, and we imagine it’s a bittersweet feeling for Vanessa to see her late husband so clearly in her daughter’s face.

It's easy to see that Pau Gasol is the best uncle to Vanessa Bryant's girls. See the adorable post below! https://t.co/VssSLc8dAe — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 9, 2022

Famous family friends flocked to the comments in droves to wish Bianka a happy birthday, with Ciara writing, “We love you so much Princess BB!!❤️,” Storm Reid commenting, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY GIRL ♥️,” Tia Mowry writing, “HBD 🎉🎊,” Lala Anthony commenting, “Kiyan & I love you so much!!! Happy birthday our beautiful girl 🎊🎊💕💕💕🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰💕💕🎊🎊🎊🎊,” Rachel Zoe writing, “Angel babes,” and big sis Natalia commenting, “Woohoo!!! Happy Birthday Bb❤️❤️.”

In addition to Bianka, Vanessa also shares 19-year-old Natalia Diamonte, 3-year-old Capri Kobe, and her late 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Maria-Onore, with the late NBA player. Kobe and Gianna tragically died in a helicopter accident in January 2020, but Vanessa and her girls have kept their memory alive through art installations, statues, foundations, and more, which will live on in their names for years to come.

