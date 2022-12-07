Grace Warrior Meets a Crocodile (From a Safe Distance!) in the Cutest New Video

Every family has traditions, and for the Irwins, meeting a crocodile is just a regular part of growing up in the Australia Zoo. Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace was calm, cool, and collected when meeting a crocodile yesterday — and the video is adorable!

“Grace learning to say Acco’s name 🐊,” Bindi captioned the video shared to Instagram yesterday.

A huge crocodile lies in an enclosure at the zoo in the beginning of the clip. Then she pans over to her husband Chandler Powell, who is holding their 20-month-old daughter. “Is that Acco?” Powell asks in the video, and in her cute little voice she responds, “Acco!”

“Acco, he’s a crocodile!” Powell says, panning the camera to show Grace, who still has her lips pursed in an “o” at the end of Acco. Everything from her Bluey sundress to her long brown hair to her precious voice is making our hearts melt! Her “Grandpa Crocodile,” the late Steve Irwin, would be so proud of the way she’s not even phased by the huge reptile right below her.

“She is too cute! 🥰🐊” someone wrote on the video. Another said, “She is your twin. What a beautiful little soul.”

"Grandpa Steve would be so proud of her," one person commented.

It’s not just her natural wonder for crocodiles that makes Grace like the Crocodile Hunter. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in Jan. 2022, Bindi’s mom, Terri Irwin, said of Grace, “I think she’s got that determination that Steve had and that connection with wildlife. Because it is weird to see animals just gravitate to her. So she’ll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they’re having a meeting.”

Her love for animals has only grown since then, and it’s so awesome to see!

