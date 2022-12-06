Bindi Irwin’s Family Is Twinning in Khaki & Grace Steals the Show

One of the many ways the Irwin family carries on the late Steve Irwin’s legacy is though their love of khaki. The Australia Zoo conservationists are often seen in The Crocodile Hunter’s signature color, and even Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s 20-month-old daughter Grace has her own mini uniform. In a new family photo, the toddler is shining as the Irwins pose side-by-side in the same color.

“My sweet family, I love you with all my heart, forever and forever, ❤️” the Crikey! It’s The Irwins star wrote on Instagram today, alongside the most adorable photo of the group. Of course, Grace is the star, decked out in khaki, with khaki shoes and a white bow headband on her growing dark hair. She smiles at something off camera, no doubt admiring an animal or beautiful nature scene out of view.

Bindi stands next to her husband, with her arms wrapped around him and her mom, Terri Irwin. Her 19-year-old brother Robert Irwin stands on the other end of the picture.

“And we love you forever and ever, ❤️🥰” one person commented on the sweet picture. Another wrote, “Great loving and kind family.❤️❤️❤️”

“The most amazing selfless family ever walk this planet ❤️,” someone else said.

Terri also shared the photo on Twitter, writing to Bindi, “You have our unconditional love always.” Related story Bindi Irwin Captured the Most Heart-Melting Footage of Grace Warrior on Vacation

Bindi has shared many pics of the family in khaki before. In September, she shared a precious snap of her and Grace in khaki, writing, “Khaki isn’t just a colour, it’s an attitude.🤎”

She told PEOPLE in May 2022 that Grace gets confused when she sees people who aren’t wearing khaki. “Our current battle is if you’re not wearing khaki, Grace gets pretty weirded out,” Bindi said. “Living in the zoo, where we have a family of 400 people all wearing khaki, if she sees someone not wearing it, she’s like, ‘You are new and different. What’s happening?’ I mean, I did not think to plan for that.”

Of course, Steve was always wearing khaki. Terri shared a throwback photo of him and a young Robert dressed in khaki back in March 2020, revealing that she knew Steve would have worn khaki to Bindi and Chandler’s wedding.

Remembering @RobertIrwin’s first wedding. I love that Steve and Robert both wore khaki. I know Steve would have worn khaki to Bindi & Chandler’s wedding, too. I wish he could have been there to see the most special day in his daughter’s life. We miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/ulCNYzZzIL — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) March 28, 2020

“Remembering @RobertIrwin’s first wedding,” Terri wrote on Twitter. “I love that Steve and Robert both wore khaki. I know Steve would have worn khaki to Bindi & Chandler’s wedding, too. I wish he could have been there to see the most special day in his daughter’s life. We miss him so much.”

Bindi commented on the picture, writing, “Oh Mum, this is beautiful. ❤️”

And on Steve Irwin Day on Nov. 14, 2022, Wildlife Warriors shared an amazing throwback photo of the family of four when Bindi and Robert were young. Of course, the whole family was wearing iconic khaki.

Today is Steve Irwin Day, a day we all hold close to our hearts. Steve had a vision for conservation where people and wildlife could live harmoniously alongside one another. Join us in celebrating Steve's passion for conservation as we proudly wear our khakis today! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/boNMkneaZN — Wildlife Warriors (@wildwarriors) November 15, 2022

What an awesome family tradition!

