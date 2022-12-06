Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Pregnant Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Starting A Christmas Tradition Super Early with Baby #4

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque) Plus Icon
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Dancers / TV Personalities Daniella Karagach (L) and Pasha Pashkov (R) visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 18, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Juan David Borrero and Jasmine Tookes attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
All the Celebrities Expecting Babies in 2022 53 Images

Decorating cookies, visiting a tree farm, singing carols — making your own Christmas traditions with your kids is one of the best parts of the holiday season! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are seasoned parents of three, so they know a thing or two about making the holidays count. That’s why they are already getting Baby #4 involved in one of their favorite traditions: visiting Santa Claus!

A pregnant Lively and her husband Reynolds, who share daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, posed next to Santa and Mrs. Claus in an adorably festive photo posted to Instagram yesterday. Lively’s bump was on full display, as she was dressed in snug red-and-green holiday PJs with a soft pink robe knotted above the bump. Reynolds stood next to her with a blue beanie on his head, as they posed next to the Clauses in a cheery Christmas scene. Both were glowing, framed by twinkling lights on a wreath behind them.

In the Spirited star’s sarcastic fashion, he waxed poetic about meeting Mrs. Claus in the caption. “We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express,” he said. “She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria. 🎄”

The Gossip Girl alum was unbothered by her husband’s obsession with Santa’s wife. However, she did have a problem with the photo he posted — namely, his awful cropping job.

“My. Shoes 🙄,” Lively commented on the photo, referring to the fact that Reynolds cut off the photo before we could see her shoes.

He rectified the situation in his Instagram Story, where he shared the whole photo, this time edited with a face-palm emoji over his own face. In it, you can see her sparkly gold Louboutin sneakers.

“I cropped my wife’s shoes out in the photo I posted,” he wrote. “It’s inexcusable and I’m sorry to anyone I’ve hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed.”

I mean, seriously. Why would you do that to your pregnant wife — those shoes deserve to be seen! Although to be fair, Lively is so beautiful with her growing bump, we probably wouldn’t have noticed the shoes anyway.

Before you go, check out Ryan Reynolds’ very best girl dad moments.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad