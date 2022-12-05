Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Holds Daughters in ‘Milestone’ Moment of Support for Wife Lauren Hashian

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the ultimate girl dad to three daughters, and he’s showing them firsthand how a man should show up, support women, and love other people. In the latest example of this, he literally lifts his daughters up in a “milestone” moment watching his wife Lauren Hashian sing the national anthem before the LA Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks football game yesterday. The video — and caption from the loving dad — will move you to tears.

In the video posted to Instagram today, the Black Adam star held his two youngest daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tia “Gia” Giana, 4, in his arms on the field. The little girls are wearing matching black-and-white checkered jackets over black dresses and white leggings as they watch their mom sing.

As The “Step Into a Love Like This” singer croons, Johnson sways to the music and gazes lovingly at his wife, cheering her on. He also had the sweetest words to say about the moment.

“Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium – will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾,” he wrote.



“As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing – they felt it,” he continued. “At these little ages, they don’t understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it.”

He also wrote about his sunglasses hiding his tears as he “looked down and saw my girls with their little hands over their hearts…that was it for me 🥺🥹🥹🥹🙋🏽‍♂️ Daddy was done 😂.”

The Rock finished by praising his wife. “Congratulations to my beautiful wife, Lauren on this incredible career milestone and American honor,” he said. “You are the real superstar of our family ⭐️❤️🇺🇸💪🏾.” Related story Olivia Wilde Broke Her Instagram Hiatus With Glowing Bikini Photo Following Harry Styles Split

Hashian is a singer, songwriter, and music producer, who do-wrote a song for The Rock’s 2021 film, Red Notice. The couple have been married since 2019 after 12 years of dating. The Rock also shares daughter Simone, 21, with ex Danny Garcia.

Whether he’s prioritizing his wife and daughters, buying his mom a house, or sharing hilarious parenting content on Instagram, Johnson is such an awesome guy. We love seeing him love the women and girls in his life!

