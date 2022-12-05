Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Share Sweet Messages of Love for Daughter Vivi’s 10th Birthday

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s love for their kids is evident in their sweet messages for their daughter Vivi’s 10th birthday today. The exes are officially divorced, and they seem to be soaking up the moments with their kids.

“Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️!” the Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram. You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰.”

Brady shared a sweet picture of himself hugging Vivi and his son Benjamin, 12, who he also shares with Bündchen.

In a show of support, the Brazilian fashion model wrote, “❤️” on her ex’s post.

Bündchen also shared her own tribute to her daughter today. “Happy 10th birthday girlie girl!” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️”

The message was accompanied by several pictures of the mother-daughter duo. In the first, Bündchen hugs Vivi in the ocean, as they touch nose and smile at each other. In another, she's throwing her in the air. The last two show Vivi snuggling with a cat and a horse.

Brady, who is also dad to John “Jack” Edward, 15, with actress Bridget Moynahan, recently shared how “grateful” he is for family.

“Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family,” he said in a November episode of his SiriusXM Podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make, and that my parents made to me and my career, [it] is unbelievable. You know what I mean?”

He explained that he has “a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career,” adding, “I just want to be that for my kids. I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”

It’s nice to see the two putting their differences aside and focusing on the kids!

