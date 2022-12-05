Kate Hudson Shares the Sweetest Snaps at a Tree Farm with Her Kids

It may not have snowed in Los Angeles over the weekend, but that didn’t stop Kate Hudson and her kids from playing with snowmen and frolicking in a Christmas tree farm. It was a true winter wonderland (even if technically just in spirit!).

“☃️🎄Holiday Fun🎄☃️,” the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star wrote on Instagram yesterday. She also shared tons of pictures from the silly, festive fun.

In the first one, Hudson’s 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, is smiling from a wooden snowman. Her cute head peeks through a cut-out, transforming her into the cutest little snowgirl, complete with a bright pink scarf tied around her snowy neck.

The next is a wide shot, revealing several snow people props set up for a cute photo op. In one picture, Hudson joins in, taking a selfie inside a different snowman next to her daughter. They both make silly surprise faces.

The Almost Famous star also shared pictures of their hunt for a Christmas tree, along with her son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 11, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy. The two kids are a blur as they run through the trees. In a video at the end, the kids are laughing and playing hide-and-seek together in the tree farm.

“Cutest pictures ❤️⛄️ love it,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Thanks for sharing, what a fun day. Learn, live, laugh, play, and repeat!!!” Related story Kate Hudson Shares She ‘Grew Up’ With Her Eldest Son Ryder & Moms of Multiple Kids Can Relate

Hudson’s eldest son Ryder Robinson, 18, who she shares with ex Chris Robinson, wasn’t pictured, although he did come home from college to celebrate Thanksgiving with the family.

Making holiday memories is so much fun! We love seeing this sneak peek into Hudson’s family, who seem to genuinely love spending time together.

