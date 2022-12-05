Khloé Kardashian Spends Her Days Just As Glamorously As Every Other Mom — Covered in Bodily Fluids

She may live the glamorous life of a Kardashian, but Khloé‘s days are currently spent caring for a baby, and where babies go, a shocking amount of bodily fluids follow — even for Balenciaga-wearing Kardashian babies.

The mom of two took to her Instagram Story to share the reality of her current situation, and it involves a lot of spit up. Wearing a black crewneck sweatshirt that looks like it’s been paint-splattered with white baby puke, Khloé captioned the photo, “It comes with the territory … Mom life.” Mom life, indeed.

Any baby name guesses for Khloé Kardashian's new baby boy? https://t.co/K3uQkZSgcY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 24, 2022

Baby Boy Thompson arrived via surrogate four months ago today on August 5, 2022, and Khloé has kept his name and face hidden from the public — but who can blame her after being under such intense scrutiny from the media and general public involving her relationship with ex-boyfriend and parenting partner, Tristan Thompson?

Khloé also shares her 4-year-old daughter, True, with Thompson. The youngest Kardashian sister more willingly shares glimpses of True on social media — she most recently posted a few photos of the little girl in a vintage Spice Girls t-shirt, hanging out with her cousins Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, who are two of Kim Kardashian‘s four kids.

One snap showed True and Saint snuggling in bed, looking past the camera — presumably at a TV — and a video included with the post showed True and Chicago dancing their hearts out to Pharrell’s “Happy.” While Khloé may not be happy to be covered in puke all day, her daughter sure does seem to be happy as could be!