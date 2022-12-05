Serena Williams Dishes on Interacting With Her Daughter as She Grows Up: ‘A Completely Different Experience’

Serena Williams‘ daughter, Olympia, is officially in kindergarten, and the retired tennis pro is reveling in the differences in this season of parenthood versus the baby and toddler stages.

During an appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the mom of one dished about what her days are like with her 5-year-old, explaining, “It’s like a conversation now! I’m like, Wait, this is so weird, because you’ve just been so used to baby talk and now it’s just like conversations.”

She continued, “She’s telling me about her feelings the other day and I’m just like, Um, okay, this kid has feelings and she understands. I’m like, When did you learn that word?! You know, it’s just a completely different experience.”

Williams also opened up about life as a mom now that she isn’t bound to an intense training schedule, explaining with a chuckle, “[Olympia] wants to make sure that I’m aware that I should have time on my hands and I need to spend more time with her. I’m always like, ‘Olympia, I’m not working now.’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, you don’t play tennis!’ She’s like, ‘Yes!’ And I don’t really quite know how to feel about that,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion shared.

She added, “It’s funny… but it’s good because little kids really want to be with their parents. And I just feel fortunate that she wants to be with me. That’s kind of how I look at it, [because] she could feel a different way, and I’m glad she doesn’t.”

Williams may not be competing in Grand Slams anymore, but it still sounds like life is pretty dang grand — just in a different way these days.

