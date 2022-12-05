Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Cozy, Merry, & Bright With Their Kids Ahead of the Holidays

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting ready for their first Christmas as a family, and it’s shaping up to be sweet as hot cocoa.

The couple took all five of their kids — Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Affleck’s three kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — to a Christmas tree farm over the weekend to pick out the perfect spruce for their space.

.@JLo seems to build a sweet bond with her stepdaughter, Violet Affleck. The singer recently wed actor, Ben Affleck, earlier this month. https://t.co/ENiN2Le4Bg — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 26, 2022

Affleck was all smiles for the occasion, exchanging grins with Emme and affectionately hugging Seraphina — see the photos HERE. Lopez walked with her arm around Max, who looked every bit a teenager with his headphones on, phone in one hand and can of Sunkist in another.

The two parents looked effortlessly stylish as ever, Lopez wearing wide-legged, high-waisted denim, a white scoop-neck t-shirt, a green and white houndstooth coat, and white sneakers. Affleck wore dark denim, a khaki-colored hoodie, and trendy Nike sneakers.

.@JLo recently shared all about family life, co-parenting with Jennifer Garner, and how she's encouraging her kids to be their most authentic selves. https://t.co/139TZJIDTs — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 9, 2022

The kids expressed their personalities through their individual style as well: Violet in a burgundy dress with a white cardigan and sneakers; Max in teal shorts, a graphic tee, and black Vans; Emme in baggy black pants, a gray sweater, and high-top Converse; Seraphina in baggy patchwork denim, a black t-shirt, an oversized navy sweatshirt, and white sneakers; and Samuel in gray leggings, a graphic tee, and basketball shoes.

During a recent "73 Questions With Vogue" interview, Lopez shared a few things in store for her family this holiday season: "We cook the same food every year, which I love, 'cause I wait for that food all year. We cook pasteles, and arroz con gandules, and pernil, and all the, like, specialties." We're sure Affleck and his kids will bring their own traditions to their blended family gathering as well, incorporating all of their favorite seasonal activities and dishes to create new traditions as a new family during their first holiday together.

