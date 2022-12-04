Brittany Mahomes’ Super-Sweet Photo of Her Daughter Sterling Being ‘Obsessed’ With Her New Baby Brother Will Surely Warm Your Heart

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are clearly on Cloud 9 with the addition of their newborn son (and they’re not the only ones!)

On Dec 3, Brittany shared an incredibly heartwarming snapshot of her daughter Sterling looking positively enchanted by her newborn baby brother Patrick “Bronze.” Brittany posted the photo on her Instagram story with the caption, “She is obsessed & loving her new role.”

Brittany Mahomes IG story.

If your heart didn’t melt after seeing the look in Sterling’s eyes as she looked at her baby brother, then you’re lying.

Earlier this week, Patrick and Brittany announced to their loyal fans that they finally welcomed their baby boy into the world, posting a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍.”

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school and married back on March 12, 2022, in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii. They share two children together named Sterling Skye, 1, and a newborn son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City), Patrick divulged how their daughter Sterling is actually doing with the new addition to the growing family. He said, “She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that. She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle.” Related story Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows a Super-Rare & Heartwarming Glimpse Into Her Favorite Pastime with Daughter Carys

He added, while laughing, “And we have to tell her to don’t throw him like a toy baby. That’s a real baby you got there!”

These celebrity moms opened up to SheKnows about the best ways motherhood has changed them.

