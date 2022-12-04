Keke Palmer Just Announced That She’s Going to Be a Mom in One of The Coolest Announcements We’ve Ever Seen

We truly thought we’d seen everything there is to see on Saturday Night Live, from the accidental F-bomb slips to the memorable musical moments. But of course, leave it to the force of nature, the incomparable Keke Palmer, to do something we’ve never seen before on the show: confirm she’s going to be a mom!

That’s right, if your eyes were as glued to her SNL debut as ours were, then you saw her jaw-dropping opening monologue where she confirmed the rumors that she is expecting. “There’s some rumors going around; people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer said, fashionably ripping open her gray jacket to reveal her baby bump. (And then was given the loudest applause we’ve ever heard!)

She added, “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?… But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

We can’t wait for the Hustlers star to go on this journey, and we’re sure she’s going to use some of her “Big Keke Energy” for this new chapter in her life. She recently told us, while talking about her SNL gig, how she brings forth her iconic confident spirit. “I’ve always needed it, especially when I’ve come into a new space,” she said. “Whether it be like now with the podcast or stepping into Good Morning America, or when I first did my first talk show, my first day on the job when I did Nope, it was like, I gotta bring that big Keke energy.”

She added, “I gotta just make the vibe good. I gotta get everybody like comfortable. So we [to have to] just break the ice and be self-deprecating, but also open and engaged.”

Palmer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Darius Jackson, whom she’s been dating since 2021. Related story Hilarious 'SNL' Skit Reveals The Holiday Gifts Moms 'Actually Want'

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.

