This Self-Described Nagging Mom’s Texts Ended Up Miraculously Saving Her Baby’s Life

We’ve all been told at one point or another to quit our nagging; we’ve been told that there’s “no sense” in nagging. Typically when we do so, we get the same responses like “I get it, I get it,” “Quit nagging,” and more or less to be quiet. However, this mom’s amazing story proves that nagging not only helps; but it can save lives.

Like many mamas on their first few days back to work after maternity leave, Rebecca Tafaro Boyer wanted updates every chance she could get. Most notably, on her first day back to work, she requested that her husband send her “hourly updates and recaps” on how their 3-month-old baby William was doing, including a photo of William in his car seat. And like most moms, Rebecca knew something was up.

“My nagging wife reply was to correct William’s position in the car seat. The straps were too loose and the chest clip was way too low. And because I know my husband, I’m sure that he laughed at me and rolled his eyes before tightening the car seat and fixing the chest clip,” she said per Today.

But something was in the back of her mind. Call it anxiety, call it intuition, but Rebecca knew he had to do that to their son’s car seat — and it ended up saving his life.

She later got a call from her husband saying, “Honey, we had a car wreck. We are fine, but the car is going to be totaled.” The car was wrecked, but Rebecca telling her husband to fix their son’s seatbelt saved his life, because he was now strapped in correctly.

“I am so thankful that my husband took the extra one minute that was necessary to put William in his car seat safely. I can’t even begin to imagine how different the outcome could have been,” she wrote per Today. “I truly believe that the reason my family is at home sitting on the couch with a pair of crutches instead of down at the hospital is because of my annoying nagging mom voice.” Related story Jordin Sparks Talks ‘All-Consuming’ Dancing With the Stars Experience & Reveals Which Dance Had Her Feeling Most Emotional

So there you have it; if your wife, mother, or girlfriend is nagging, it’s probably for a good reason!

