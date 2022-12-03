Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Sweet Photo Montage Has a Photo of Her Daughter Isabella’s Face for the First Time

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just gave fans the best early Christmas gift: a pic of her baby girl Isabella! On Dec 1, Huntington-Whiteley shared a series of dreamy and enchanting photos of her recent adventures, with the simple caption, “Some 🤍 things.”

In the first photo, we see Huntington-Whiteley in an off-white trench coat and dark pumps overlooking an idyllic setting, followed by a super-sweet snapshot of her son Jack holding an umbrella as he looks up at his mama. We then see snapshots of her leather shoes, her coffee table books, a vase of flowers, a menu, a wallet she likes, and makeup from her brand Rose Inc.

However, everyone is losing it over the last photo: the one mirror selfie of Huntington-Whiteley holding her daughter Isabella. Now, the supermodel posts a lot of photos of her kids, but 99 percent of the time, it’s obstructing their face — but this one is a bit different.

We see Huntington-Whiteley in an all-black looking, giving her daughter a kissy face, and we see her daughter’s profile, looking so happy as she looks at her mama!

Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Statham have been together since 2010, getting engaged back in early 2016. They have two children together named Jack Oscar, 4, and Isabella James, who is almost one year old since her birthday is Feb. 2, 2022!

In a rare interview, the Mad Mex: Fury Road star told Net-A-Porter that being a mom changed her identity. She said, "I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit. I did start to feel this new sense of life. And now in my 30s, my confidence is so much [greater], and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger. I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded."

