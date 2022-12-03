Jeannie Mai-Jenkins & Her Daughter Monaco Look Like a Holiday Card in This Ultra-Heartwarming & Scenic Snapshot

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and her daughter Monaco’s newest snapshot together is as picture-perfect as it gets! On Dec 2, Mai-Jenkins shared one of the sweetest mother-daughter photos we’ve ever seen from the first-time mama.

She posted the adorable holiday-themed photo with the caption, “Feeding Monaco is def the highlight of everyone’s day here at home. It’s a thing, lol. Who can make the bottle the fastest, who gets the temperature right the first time.. and who gets Coco to guzzle it down! Choosing a great infant formula was also a process, but when I heard about @bobbie I was in!

In the photo, we’re seriously getting holiday card vibes as we see the celebrity stylist rocking a beige, star-printed sweater, holding up her daughter Monaco, who’s in a matching set and looks so happy with her mom. In the background, we see a gorgeous, snow-encrusted tree with holden ornaments, which matches her living room’s aesthetic.

If this isn’t their holiday card, then we can’t wait to see what they end up doing because, no matter what, these two always look so unbelievably cute twinning together.

In late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, on her show The Real. Only a couple of months later, on Jan. 11, 2022, the pair welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, making this her first-holiday celebration!

Mai-Jenkins has been open about everything that comes with being a first-time mom, especially regarding the hard breastfeeding schedules. She’s posted about this journey multiple times, also telling People about what she does every day, saying, “[Breastfeeding is] hard because it’s an every three-hour full-time job. Like every three hours, I’m pumping, I’m massaging my breasts, I’m trying to get enough to fill a feeding, I’m taking the pills, I’m drinking the tea, I’m eating the cookies. I’m doing everything to maximize that every three hours.”

But she’s not skipping out on self-care during this, saying, “It’s just a lot of pressure — yes, I’m putting on myself — to perform. But I’m trying and I want to reward myself just for doing that.”

