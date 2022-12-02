Meghan Trainor’s Toddler Son Is a Merry ‘Superstar’ in His Mom’s Latest Music Video

Meghan Trainor is dressed to the nines for the holiday season as she films scenes for a new music video. But the “Made You Look” singer is outshined by a cute little onscreen elf — her 1-year-old son Riley!

In a behind-the-scenes look at an upcoming music video shared on Instagram, Trainor, her husband Daryl Sabara, and their son Riley were wearing festive red-and-green in front of a green screen. In text over the video, Trainor wrote, “When you bring your son to your next music video shoot and he’s a superstar 🥹.”

Dressed in a Santa Claus dress with tall white boots and sparkly tinsel bows in her hair, Trainor holds her toddler up. He’s wearing the most adorable elf outfit, with his red hair and little glasses on full display. Sabara stands next to them, dressed in a red-and-white candy cane onesie with Santa hat. In the video, Sabara tries to get his son to look up as they dance, but he seems totally uninterested (just like his face on a family trip to Disneyland!)

At the end, Riley leans over to give his mama a kiss, and it’s so sweet. “HES SO CUTE 🥹🫣 #madeyoulook @darylsabara,” Trainor captioned the video.

Taylor Lautner commented, “Omg 🥺.” Chelsea Handler commented, “You’re so cute.”

Shay Mooney said, “My GAHHHHH 😍😍😍.” Related story Paris Jackson’s Newest Acting Gig Entails Her Getting Cozy With This Fellow Singer

“Awwww the cutest little Santa’s helper!! 💚” another wrote. “His glasses and red hair 😍😍😍 I could eat him!!!” someone else wrote.

.@Meghan_Trainor hilariously documented her family outing at Disneyland and her son, Riley, is all too relatable. https://t.co/DRxwgBkJoR — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 8, 2022

Riley is already a big supporter of his mom. In Oct. 2022, the toddler wore noise-cancelling headphones to watch his mom sing live on a Today Show performance, and she absolutely beamed when she spotted him in the crowd.

“Every song means more,” Trainor told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about being a singer and a mom. “I think of him when he’s 10 years old, he’s going to hear these songs. And I want him to be proud.”

He definitely will be! Watch her Instagram video for the perfect amount of toddler joy and holiday cheer to put you in the Christmas spirit this weekend!

Before you go, check out these celebrities who are parents of only children.

