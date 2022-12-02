Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Shawn Johnson’s Family Does a Handstand Challenge & Her Daughter Drew Gets a Solid 10 Out of 10!

2021 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hanger on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, CA. © OConnor/AFF-USA.com. 07 Dec 2021 Pictured: Andrew East and Shawn Johnson. Photo credit: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA818894_071.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Plus Icon
Andrew East and Shawn Johnson/OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA
Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams arrives at the premiere of "King Richard" during the American Film Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Hilary Duff arrives at the Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kim Kardashian at arrivals for Harper''s Bazaar: Icons Portfolio Launch Party, The Plaza Hotel, New York, NY September 8, 2017. Photo By: Steven Ferdman/Everett Collection
Celebrity Moms Who Love Twinning With Their Mini-Me 13 Images

Competitiveness runs in Shawn Johnson’s blood, so it’s no surprise that when the former Olympian issued a challenge, her family stepped up. Her 3-year-old daughter Drew, who she shares with husband Andrew East, stole the show! Her cuteness was off the charts.

“I think @drewhazeleast might soon be better than @andrewdeast at these 😂,” Johnson joked in an Instagram reel yesterday. The video is titled, “Family Handstand Walk Challenge,” and Johnson goes first.

She gets into position on a low brick wall, walking across the top with complete ease, then dismounting perfectly. The Olympic gold medalist has still got it!

Next up: Drew! Wearing a pink shirt and shorts, she puts her head down and bear walks across the living room. At the end, she jumps up and smiles, proud of herself and her adorable skills! It’s the sigh of relief after a job well done that truly gets me. She’s so, so cute!

East goes next, walking on the grass on his hands. His form needs work — and Johnson can’t help but comment, “You’re looking way too far ahead!” — but he does a pretty good job.

Last is their 1-year-old son Jett. He leans his hands down to touch the floor for half a second before straightening up and walking off. He’s clearly too busy with important toddler things to do handstands.

The comments were cheering for Drew as well. One person wrote, “Drew’s is the best! Honestly Andrew was better than I expected! Lol.”

“Omggg baby girl for the win! SO CUTE!” another said.

“Drew! 😍 The cuteness gets me every time!” someone else wrote.

Johnson and East’s kids seem to enjoy an active life with their parents. Drew is already in gymnastic classes (and can do a pretty impressive flip!) and they both can lift weights like their former NFL player dad. They’ll be winning these challenges in no time!

Before you go, check out these celebrities parents who are living the two under two life.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad