Snoop Dogg Snuggled With His Grandkids While Wearing Matching SKIMS PJs in Rare 3-Generation Family Photos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This season, Snoop Dogg is decking the halls and every generation of his family in holiday joy — the SKIMS way. That’s right: The rap icon was joined by his wife, kids, and grandkids for a truly epic holiday campaign for SKIMS’ Cozy collection, and we’re delighting in the rare treat.

Decked out in matching black and taupe plaid pajamas (snatch your family up a few pairs here), Snoop Dogg (née Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.), 51, was photographed alongside his wife of 24 years, Shante Broadus, 51, their three children, sons Cordé Broadus, 28, and Cordell Broadus, 25, and daughter Cori Broadus, 23, as well as her fiancé, Wayne Deuce, and the rapper’s grandkids, Luna, Journey, Zion, Sky, and Elleven.

In another shot, Snoop, Shante, and their kids pose together in matching brown and black plaid PJs, somehow managing to look like royalty in fleece nightwear. One of our favorite campaign photos is of Snoop and Shante each holding one of their granddaughters, Snoop giving a wide smile to the camera while Shante talks to one granddaughter and the other takes a swig out of her bottle while being held in her grandpa’s arms.

The campaign photos are the first of their kind that the family has shot together and are an extremely rare instance of all three generations of Snoop’s family being photographed together publicly — and the internet is living for it.

On SKIMS owner Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post of the campaign images, captioned, “Introducing the SKIMS Holiday campaign, starring @SnoopDogg alongside his wife, children, and grandchildren. The cultural icon and three generations of his family are shot together for the first time, wearing our signature Cozy collection,” Lala Anthony commented, “This‼️‼️‼️”

Fans also expressed their obsession, writing, “he’s so damn happy. it’s the sweetest thing,” “

Imagine your grandad being snoop 😭🙏❤️," and "This is the most fire campaign I've ever seen 😂❤️."

Wholesome Family Man Snoop content is our favorite content too — although it’s hard to top Sous Chef Snoop and Martha Stewart content. This campaign takes the holiday cake, though — Merry Christmas to all, indeed.

Matching holiday PJs are one of the best parts of the season of giving! Check out these cozy sets we’ve rounded up for you.

