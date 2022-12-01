Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Reportedly ‘Going with the Flow’ for Baby #4

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: (NO UK Sales For 28 Days Post Create Date) Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage) Plus Icon
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales. Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)
SCARBOROUGH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Catherine, Princess of Wales visits "The Street" with Prince William, Prince of Wales during their official visit to Scarborough on November 03, 2022 in Scarborough, England. (Photo by Charlotte Graham-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit Copper Box Arena to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Coach Core on October 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Members of the Royal Family attend Easter Church at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 17th April 2022. 17 Apr 2022 Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA848966_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
These Photos Prove That Prince William & Kate Middleton Are the Cutest Couple Ever 38 Images

Is love in the air in Boston, Massachusetts? It’s known as the Cradle of Liberty, and it could potentially lead to a cradle of a different sort for Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to an inside source. The royal couple are reportedly “going with the flow” when it comes to getting pregnant with baby #4, and we are giddy with excitement!

“They’re both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise,” a source told Us Weekly today, referring to their kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. “But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they’d welcome with open arms.”

The source continued, “Kate and William are going with the flow in that regard, so this is neither a priority nor something they’ve ruled out. As far as their friends and family are concerned it’s very much a matter of ‘watch this space.’”

Hmm… that could mean many different things. Does “going with the flow” mean they are “trying” for a baby? Or that they’re not not trying? Obviously, we don’t know what’s going on in anyone else’s relationship (nor should we!), but it’s fun to see that the Prince and Princess of Wales allegedly haven’t totally closed off the idea of another baby, because we love a new royal!

In October, another source told Us Weekly that Princess Kate has reportedly convinced Prince William to have another baby.

“Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” the source told the outlet. “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

Right now, the two are in Boston for the Earthshot Prize Award. An insider told PEOPLE that the royals are “both extremely excited for the visit.”

“They feel and appreciate the warmth and excitement of the American people for their return to the U.S. and are really looking forward to meeting as many folks as possible,” the insider noted. 

Maybe getting away from the kids for a bit on a romantic (albeit working) trip to the U.S. will lead to a pregnancy announcement in a few months. You never know!

These relatable moments show that Kate Middleton may be a royal mom — but she’s a regular mom too.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad