Grace Warrior Is All Set to Catch Waves with Her Daddy and ‘Funcle’

Step 1: put on a cute outfit. Step 2: get into position. Step 3: learn how to say, “Cowabunga dude!” (or whatever the Australian equivalent is). Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior, 20 months, has it mostly covered — except that last one, maybe — thanks to the help of her dad Chandler Powell and her “Funcle” (AKA, fun uncle) Robert Irwin.

Powell shared a picture of the little cutie on Instagram yesterday, in honor of Robert’s 19th birthday. Grace wears a pink wetsuit with a floral hat as she stands on top of a surfboard looking absolutely adorable. Her feet are evenly spaced, her arms are wide, and she looks down, ready to catch some waves!

Powell is laughing as he holds Grace’s arms into proper position, and Robert is cheering her on from the side in the adorable shot. She’s well on her way to becoming a little surfing queen!

“Happy Birthday to my brother-in-law and Grace’s Funcle, @robertirwinphotography,” Powell wrote in the caption. “You make the most of every day and find the fun in everything we do!”

He also thanked his brother-in-law for “one million laughs over the years.” He added, “Here’s to more awesome adventures and epic waves caught together in the many years to come.”

"What a beautiful bond between niece and an uncle! & what a beautiful tribute post ❤️," one person commented.

Another wrote, “Happy birthday Robert!! 🎊🎂🥳 Grace is a lucky little girl to have you as a funcle. ❤️”

Bindi also posted a birthday tribute to her little brother yesterday. She shared a picture standing next to her brother looking up, and she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the taller Irwin sibling and greatest brother in the world. You light up our lives with your hilarious sense of humour and kind heart.”

She also shared sweet words about how their dad, the late Steve Irwin, would be so “proud” of the wildlife photographer.

“I see so much of Dad in everything you do and I know he would be beyond proud of you. We all are,” Bindi said. “Thank you for being such a good uncle to Grace and fantastic brother to me and Chandler. We love you and can’t wait to celebrate today!”

They have such a loving family, it’s so precious to see! And we love how Grace is super involved in everything they do, too. In fact, this isn’t the first time she’s joined her dad for surfing. Back in June, Powell shared photos with a pink-clad Grace on a walk, writing, “Surf checks with the cutest little surf buddy you ever did see.”

How could you resist taking that cutie with you everywhere you go?!

