Cardi B Shares Sweet Snuggle Time with ‘Milk Wasted’ Son Wave

Milk-wasted baby snuggles are one of Cardi B‘s favorite things right now.

The mom of two hopped on Instagram to share some sweet moments with her 18-month-old son, Wave, after a feeding. Posting a photo to her Story captioned “Milk wasted,” the baby boy is seen fast asleep, cuddled up to Cardi’s chest with a paci in his mouth and a hand over his face. The rapper also shared a short video panning over her sleeping son, which she captioned, “He love his mommy.”

Cardi, who shares Wave and daughter Kulture, 4, with her husband, Offset, has previously shared how much the little moments with her kids mean to her. “Any little bit of time I get, I spend it,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “That little, bitty time is always a bond… Even if I had a long day, at night, just chilling, laying next to your kid, playing, tickling them, smelling their feet!”

Cardi B's son is growing up way too fast and reaching all these awesome milestones. https://t.co/t5kFlBKFvJ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 6, 2022

She also took to Twitter in 2018 to share how much motherhood has impacted her, writing, “I’m sooo in love with my child. It makes me wanna cry. I don’t know what i did right for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby.”

And in regard to the close age of her babies, Cardi wrote on Instagram, “I just know these two will love each other so much and argue so much since they’re three years apart, just like me and [my sister, Hennessy Carolina]. But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

It looks like we’ll get to enjoy Bardi baby content for a while longer — the rapper tweeted “I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third” in October 2022. We like it like that!

