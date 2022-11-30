Ashley Graham Is Still Dealing with an Annoying Postpartum Symptom Almost 11 Months After Her Twins Were Born

Many of the frustrating postpartum symptoms tend to go away a few months after giving birth. You start to sleep better (hopefully!), the night sweats stop, your breastmilk regulates or goes away, you heal, and you start to get into a routine with your little one. But Ashley Graham’s twins, Roman and Malachi, turn 11 months old next week, and their mama is still dealing with a super annoying postpartum symptom.

In a series of pictures posted to Instagram, the model shows off her short, wispy hairs that are a result of postpartum hair loss.

“I mean at least it’s growing #postpartumhairloss,” she captioned the post. In it, she’s wearing a robe in the bathroom, showing off her short hair around the crown and top of her head. She posts pictures of the shorter hairs from different angles, including one with her hair in a bun and the short hairs sticking up and another with her hair long and down with the shot hairs in the middle of her part standing on end.

Postpartum hair loss happens to about 50 percent of women, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

“Changes like delivery, breastfeeding, sleep deprivation and hormones place a stress on the body and in response the body works to conserve energy and resources from areas of low priority, such as hair growth, in favor of supporting other more critical changes taking place,” Dr. Lindsey Bordone, who specializes in hair loss at ColumbiaDoctors and is the assistant professor of Dermatology at Columbia University Medical Center, told SheKnows in March 2020. “When this happens many hairs are shifted to the shed phase of the hair cycle and then in a one to three month period shedding begins.”

It's very common, but that doesn't mean it isn't annoying. There are several ways to help though, like taking vitamins and supplements, styling it in a new way, and just giving it time.

You can also find a support group in other moms. Jessica Alba also experienced postpartum hair loss. She told Shape in September, “I struggled with hair loss after I had my kids. It’s something that no one told me and people don’t really speak about.”

Graham, who also shares son Isaac, 2, with husband Justin Ervin, is findind support on Instagram.

One person commented on her post, “INCHESSSS!! That’s how mine is right now but it’s bc my pcos and all my vitamins 😂.”

Another said, “Girl I have the same problem.” Someone else commented, “Swoop it like baby hairs 😂.”

“Omg, I thought I am the only one looking like this 😅😅😅,” one person wrote. “I feel so much better now, thank you for being so transparent with your postpartum journey.”

“This post is why I love you!” someone else said. “Please keep normalising the horrifying things that happen to us mothers when we literally give up our life to welcome our babes into the world! No one ever tells you this stuff and it’s mortifying when it happens! Keep being you wonder woman!”

Last month, Graham told SheKnows about how motherhood has changed her. “I have become a lot softer, much more patient and forgiving not only of others, but of myself,” she said. “I’m much more forgiving of the mistakes that I make.”

One of the things she’s working on is giving herself grace. “I remind myself that I have three little kids. You know, my body changed so quickly … like, it’s not going to just go back.”

It does take a while for your body (and your hair!) to change after having a baby or two. But soaking up the sweet cuddles, enjoying your little ones, and finding a community can definitely make the time go by faster.

