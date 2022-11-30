Jessica Biel’s Best Parenting Advice Is All About Wrestling & It’s a Good Reminder for this Busy Time of Year

Jessica Biel is a boy mom through and through, as she shares sons Phineas, 2, and Silas, 7, with husband Justin Timberlake. So it’s no surprise that her best parenting advice is all about wrestling. Here’s us out: it’s actually a really good metaphor for spending time with your kids!

In an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, the Candy star opened up about the importance of staying in the moment with your kids. It’s simple: Biel will get on the floor and wrestle with her kids.

“One of the best pieces of parenting advice I’ve ever got —” Biel starts to say, as host Drew Barrymore, who is mom to Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, leans forward and asks, “What is it?”

“You cannot do both at the same time,” Biel finished. “When you’re wrestling on the floor, you’re wrestling on the floor. Don’t answer the phone. Don’t look at a work thing. Don’t text somebody. Don’t do any of it. You are wrestling on the floor,” she adds with a laugh.

“That’s what we do in my household. A lot of wrestling.”

Barrymore smiles and says, "That tracks."

It’s such good advice! You can’t build a Lego set with one hand and respond to emails with the other — you’ll be half-focused on both counts and it’s just not worth it. Especially as the holiday season approaches! It’s important to remember that while we are busy, the most important thing is spending time with family and making lifelong memories with your kids. None of which you can do if your mind is on other things.

Biel also talked about balancing work and home life. When Barrymore asked, “How do you do it?” she responded, “I don’t think I’ve done it well necessarily, yet.”

“I feel like I’m constantly being pulled in a million directions,” the KinderFarms co-creator continued. “And I think I do that thing where I’m like, ‘It’s all great!’” she says with a smile and a thumbs up. “And inside is like a crazy turmoil of ocean waves crashing, and I’m freaking out about trying to figure it all out.”

At the NYC launch of KinderMed earlier this month, Biel told SheKnows that she often forgets to priotize herself. “I have to admit, I often put myself at the bottom of the totem pole of my family,” she said, adding, “I’m still working on finding that balance for myself. I’m not great at it.”

But parenting is still super rewarding. Biel told us at the event, “[T]hose little people bring you so much joy and bring out the best qualities in you. And you see the beauty in these little things that you’ve forgotten because of your adult brain. I think that’s probably the most surprising part.”

Whether you are wrestling or playing dress-up or anything else, be present with your kids — during the holiday season and beyond. The other things will fall into place eventually.

