Hilary Duff Reaches a Bittersweet New Milestone Now That Son Luca Is a Tween

“SAMSAT,” my 5-year-old texted my husband from my phone the other day, excited to share with him the news that he is learning how to read a book about Sam the dog. It was both thrilling and terrifying imagining a world when I can text my kids. We still have a few years to go (although he’s already been asking for a phone for Christmas), but Hilary Duff is there now with her 10-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“Texts with Luca ☺️☺️🫶🏻💔,” the How I Met Your Father star wrote over a screenshot of a phone conversation with Luca on her Instagram Story yesterday. The emojis tell a story all on their own — texting your kid is such a fun milestone, yet it breaks your heart a little at the same time because it means they are growing up.

The text itself was pretty cute. The tween said, “Mom can you send me a picture of how i want to grow my hair.” Duff responded, “Yes of course” along with a photo of a kid with a long, gelled back hairstyle.

Now that her son has reached the tween years, Duff is in for a whole new world of caring about his looks, keeping up with his changing interests, and of course, dealing with cell phones. For her, it’s especially nice that her son has a phone so she can text him when he’s with his dad.

Luckily, though, the Younger star and the former National Hockey League player seem to have a good co-parenting relationship.

"I had Luca with my ex-husband and we talk about it often," Duff told Grazia in May 2022. "I like to tell him about how I met his father, about the good times we spent together, about the greatest joy when I found out I was pregnant and how his father and I coped with pregnancy."

“It is a very sweet thing. As adults we forget how nice it was to hear our parents’ stories when we were children,” she added.

Duff, who shares daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 1, with husband Matthew Koma, opened up about how much Luca is growing up on his 10th birthday back in March.

“Oh my heart…10 years old!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the tween. “Luca Cruz what a gift you are to all that know you. I can’t imagine how it’s already been 10 years since I got to first hold you in my arms and meet your big blue eyes ….”

“This time with you has been something I can’t even explain,” she continued. “It’s my pleasure to watch you grow. To know your heart and be loved by you. You are magic and I can’t wait to see all the cool things you do and will teach me over the next 10 years. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST KID AROUND ♥️ I’m going to try and only cry a few times today 🥺🥺🥺.”

Many celebrities have opened up about their kids and cell phones. Nick Cannon gave twins Moroccan and Monroe cell phones on their 10th birthday, which their mom Mariah Carey is “still mad” about. In a Feb. 2022 interview with Carson Daly, Pink said that she doesn’t want her 10-year-old daughter Willow to get a phone yet. “I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, ‘You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.’ That doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care,” she said.

It’s a very personal decision, but Duff seems to be embracing it with Luca — even if it does feel a little bittersweet.

