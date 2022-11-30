Kate Hudson Shares She ‘Grew Up’ With Her Eldest Son Ryder & Moms of Multiple Kids Can Relate

Motherhood teaches you something every day, from differentiating your newborn’s cries to dealing with school-age kids to helping your grown-up children prepare for the world. Kate Hudson is all too familiar with this, as she is a mom of three — Rani Rose, 4, with Danny Fujikawa; Bingham Hawn, 11, with Matt Bellamy; and Ryder Robinson, 18, with Chris Robinson. She recently dished about how she “grew up” with her eldest son, which influenced her parenting style tremendously.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star was 26 when she had Ryder. “I’m definitely more present as a mother now that I’m older,” she told The Sunday Times on Nov. 27. “With Ryder, our relationship is so special because I grew up with him.”

She shared that she was figuring out how to be a mom and a woman at the same time. “The big learning period of my life and becoming a woman happened as I was being a mother,” she continued.

I was 24 when I had my first baby, and I can relate to this on a deep level. I’m still growing up and discovering who I am as a woman and mother, but I feel a lot more confident now than I did when I entered the trenches of motherhood so young. Hudson does too. In the interview, she admitted that she is “more structured” as a mother now.

“Raising kids is not an easy thing to do. You try to raise them well and hope they make good, solid decisions,” she told the outlet. Which is much easier said than done, and inevitably, moms learn a few things along the way (sorry, firstborns — you really do get the worst and best of us!).

Luckily, she has a good example. “My parents are really focused on how they raised us. Family was their priority, and we always knew that,” she continued, referring to her mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, who was a father figure to Hudson. She has revealed in past interviews that Russell was the stricter parent, Hawn more permissive. Related story The Hardest Difference Between Kid Messes & Teen Messes

She added, “My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I’m also practical, so, one day at a time. I work really hard at relationships because I like them. My parents have done an amazing job of continuing that dance.”

Kate Hudson took to social media to share the joyous moments she's having with her kids, Bingham and Rani. The video showcased everyone wearing bright smiles and having a great time. https://t.co/656FDWDPEU — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 15, 2022

The Almost Famous star also opened up about co-parenting with her kids’ three dads. “It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it,” she said. “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”

It’s a little easier now that Ryder is in college and “very happy.” “Chris and I just need to check in once in a while,” she told The Sunday Times. Hudson also regularly keeps up with Bellamy about their son Bingham. “Matt is so wonderful — I couldn’t have asked for a better co-parent.”

“For me it’s like, you loved this person. That doesn’t just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love,” she said. “You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child.” What a beautiful way to look at it!

Before Ryder went to college this fall, Hudson told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today that she cried once a week about him inching closer to adulthood.

This new photo of Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn has us seeing double! 👀 https://t.co/AGAW0dvQpo — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 25, 2022

“I have an 18-year-old!” Hudson said. “I don’t know how it happened, but it happened fast.”

She added that Ryder is “all about himself,” which she likes. “I also think is a good thing for teenagers to do.” Hudson continued, “He’s finding himself and he’s really — Ryder, I couldn’t be more proud. And I’m such a lucky mom. He’s such a good person and hilarious, and I really look forward to his future. I’m excited for him.”

But even though she’s proud of the way he’s growing up, it’s also makes her a bit sad (which is so relatable!). “It’s wild. It’s hitting me now. Like it hits me once a week, I just start crying,” she continued, and I can only imagine how hard it’s going to be when my kids reach that age. “‘Cause it’s like, oh my gosh, in a couple months, that’s it. He can do whatever he wants, really.” Such a scary thought!

The Fabletics co-founder also revealed her parenting philosophy, and why she is a “strict” parent.

“I just think that kids thrive in structure,” she told Today. “And when you have clear boundaries as a parent, now that I feel like I’ve been doing it long enough with all these ages I feel like the more structure you give them, not in a crazy way, but they feel comfort in that, and I think they thrive with a little bit of understanding that there are boundaries.”

It’s OK if you don’t get this whole parenting thing right the first time. Being a mom is all about learning from your past mishaps and adjusting as you grow, and Hudson is excelling at that.

Before you go, check out these unconventional parenting styles celebrities use to raise their kids.

