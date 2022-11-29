Jana Kramer’s Tribute to Son Jace Features a Heart-Melting Photo Montage From Pregnancy to Preschool

Jana Kramer’s youngest child, Jace, turned four today, and she’s reflecting on his whirlwind babyhood in a new photo montage. The One Tree Hill actress shared a tribute to her little boy, who she shares with ex Mike Caussin, and it will melt your heart!

The Steppin’ Into the Holiday star wrote, “Today my sweet baby boy is 4 years old. I never knew how much my momma heart needed him and his love.”

She continued, “It’s true when they say there’s a special bond between a momma and their boy💙.”

Aww, it’s so cute! Kramer, who also shares daughter Jolie, 6, with Caussin, posted a sweet video to go along with her words. It starts with Jace kicking her pregnant belly and ends with him starting preschool. (Mascara alert: this video will make you cry!)

Jace sticks his tongue out in the hospital, cuddles with his big sister, toddles into his mama’s arms, shares kisses, tries on makeup, plays on the trampoline, and makes Kramer smile every step of the way. It’s absolutely adorable (and as a mama of an almost-four-year-old, I can’t stop crying). Why do our babies grow up so fast?

One person commented, “Bawling.” Another said, “The cutest ❤️.” Related story Reddit Calls for a Sex Education Overhaul After This Mom Was Called ‘Inappropriate’ for a Conversation with Her Preschooler

“They grow up way too fast! Happy birthday to your boy!” someone else said.

“So sweet❤️ I have 3 boys and I agree it’s a special bond for sure❤️❤️,” another wrote.

Yesterday, the country singer shared a video of Jace’s Spider-Man-themed birthday party. “About yesterday ❤️,” she wrote. “Jace’s birthday is tomorrow so had to throw him the ultimate Spiderman birthday!!! He had the best time and was legit starstruck when Spiderman walked through the door 😅🎉 Can’t believe this little man is about to be 4!”

The little boy wore a Spider-Man costume with his friends, got to meet Spider-Man and had a Spider-Man cake in the cutest video. She even reunited with Caussin for the celebration and shared a picture with him and their “little spidey,” on her Instagram Story, per PEOPLE.

She posted more photo memories of Jace to her Instagram Story today. In one, a pregnant Kramer gives a thumbs-up to the camera, and she captioned it, “4. Years. Ago. Today.”

In a picture from the hospital, she wrote, “My sweet little baby boy was born ….”

She shared more photos of Jace and Jolie, adding on one, “And he has stolen my heart everyday since.”

My heart is a puddle on the floor because it’s just so stinkin’ sweet. Kids are the best, and it’s so precious to see just how muck Kramer cherishes her son.

Before you go, check out Lauren Conrad’s best quotes about being a mom.

