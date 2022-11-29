Julia Roberts Celebrates Her Twins’ 18th Birthday With a Breathtaking Candid Throwback Photo

Julia Roberts is reminding us that time is both a gift and a thief as she celebrates her twins‘ 18th birthday.

Sharing a rare Instagram post and an even rarer throwback photo, Roberts honored Hazel and Phinnaeus’ special day by writing, “🌟🌟18🌟🌟 Love you.” The photo is a candid snap of Roberts as a young mother standing in a rustic kitchen with the twins as infants. One sits in a bouncer while the actress holds the other, looking absolutely breathtaking without trying at all.

She’s wearing a pretty, fitted summer dress with one strap hanging off her shoulder, hair pulled back in a claw clip with a curled tendril hanging loose. The child she’s holding has their hands clasped together like they may have just clapped, and Roberts’ mouth is open as if she just gave a proud gasp and is praising the little one for their tiny motor skills accomplishment. For how simple it is, the photo is a breathtakingly beautiful snapshot of motherhood.

Roberts also shared a throwback photo on her Instagram for the twins’ 17th birthday, which was a close-cropped selfie with her and the two kids as babies, Hazel fast asleep and Finn with his head propped against his sister’s, looking groggily into the distance as infants do. The mom of three, who wears a contented smile in the photo, captioned the post, “17 of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂.”

In addition to her twins, Roberts also shares a 15-year-old son, Henry, with her husband of 20 years, Danny Moder.