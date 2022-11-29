Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Has the Best Dance Moves — But Her Pillows Nearly Stole the Show

The Spice Girls know the importance of friends (BRB, spontaneously breaking into an off-key rendition of “Wannabe”), so it’s fitting that Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson is wearing a band T-shirt during a hangout with her cousin (and friend!) Chicago West.

The Good American founder posted several photos and a video of the bonding time between her 4-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, and her sister Kim Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex Kanye West. Like any typical teenage sleepover, they cuddle, they take pictures, and they have an epic dance party — eclipsed only by the perfect pillows True has in her room.

“Spice Up Your Life,” The Kardashians star captioned the post on Instagram yesterday. In the first picture, a smiling True has her curly hair half-up as she smiles off-camera, showing off her Spice Girls shirt with the faces of ‘90s-era Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Geraldine Halliwell (Ginger Spice).

In the next photo, True twists to point at the pillows in the background of her room. Nestled in between unicorns, pink flower pillows, and teddy bears are two pillows of her mom. One is a black-and-white close-up shot of her mom’s face and the other is a torso pillow of her mom in a jean jumpsuit. Icon status!

People were loving this sweet hangout, especially the dancing at the end. One person wrote, “The way they look at each-other 😍.”

The Spice Girls themselves commented, writing, “✌️❤️.”

But of course, the pillows stole the show.

“It’s the iconic pillows in the back for me,” one person commented. Adorable!

Kardashian, who also shares a baby boy born via surrogate in July 2022, seems like such a fun mama. And she’s introducing her daughter to the best music (and cutest decor!).

