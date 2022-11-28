Kaley Cuoco Looks Blissful in Sweet New Baby Bump Photos

Kaley Cuoco is all baby bliss in new bump photos she shared on her Instagram Story, and our hearts are melting from the pure happiness she’s sharing during her first pregnancy.

Snapping a sweet mirror photo with her beau, Tom Pelphrey, Cuoco looks buoyant and content with a peaceful smile on her face while Pelphrey lovingly cradles her bump from behind, looking just as happy as his parenting partner-to-be. Cuoco typed a cute “M&D,” presumably standing for “mom and dad,” and gave a shoutout to her maternity dress from the Gap.

The actress wore the flowing navy blue floral print dress with her hair in a neat bun atop her head. Her fellow actor-turned-boyfriend wore a simple all-black outfit that’s giving major cool dad vibes — see the photos HERE.

Kaley Cuoco's sweet pregnancy announcement was met with support from some A-list friends like Hilary Duff and Chelsea Handler. https://t.co/mWlmvbw61v — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 12, 2022

An accessory that did not go unnoticed on Cuoco’s part is the thin silver band on her left hand — more precisely, on THE finger. Speculation has been swirling that the expectant parents may have privately tied the knot, and her sweet selfie only seems to strengthen the rumors.

Pelphrey’s sister shared a photo on her own IG Story, which Cuoco reshared, of the two women and Pelphrey’s niece. The little girl has a hand on Cuoco’s growing belly, and her mom captioned the photo, “Family. Lily and her baby bump.” The 36-year-old actress added the post to her Story with a “brb crying” gif. We, too, are crying. So sweet!

The couple announced the imminent arrival of their first child together in October in an Instagram post captioned, “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!” We can’t wait to find out her name and see her sweet face! Related story Reese Witherspoon's Christmas Decor Got a Stamp of Approval from the Queen of Christmas Herself, Mariah Carey

