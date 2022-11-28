Kaavia James Belting Her Heart Out Onstage Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today: ‘Karaoke Queen’

Everyone’s favorite Shady Baby is showing off her karaoke skills, and this girl is on fire.

In a seriously adorable video shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade on Instagram, 4-year-old Kaavia James is living her best life while belting out some of her favorite tunes. Captioned “Who is this lil karaoke 👑 and what has she done with @kaaviajames ?!?! I cannnnnnnt 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 🤣🤣🤣🤣🖤🖤,” the short video compilation shows the little girl singing and dancing along to Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” and Frozen’s “Let It Go.” In another hilarious clip, Kaavia says, “We’re gonna get this party started!” and we’re jealous we didn’t get to party with the karaoke queen ourselves.

Union-Wade’s followers ate up the cuteness just as much as we did — one person commented “Kaavia plays no games!” Another fan wrote, “How much is she charging to bring the energy to my next event? 😂❤️,” and another wholesomely commented, “Our internet niece is EVERYTHING!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽”

The karaoke party was part of the Wades’ family Thanksgiving gathering, and we love the fun and energy they brought to the occasion. Why stop at turkey and football when you can throw a little music into the mix?

We love finding out how celebrity families spend the holidays together, whether it’s just like we do or it gives us ideas for new traditions to incorporate into our own family gatherings. While we may not be able to have THE Kaavia James herself at our Christmas parties this year, we’re going to deck the halls with her contagious energy and hope for a holiday part two of our favorite Shady Baby belting out Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” — it’s truly all we want.

