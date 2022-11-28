Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Is Every Stubborn Toddler as She Adorably Refuses to Look at the Camera

Sterling Mahomes, bless her tiny soul, was not having it with Brittany Mahomes‘ photoshoot at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, and all toddler parents will be able to relate to the mama’s comical struggle to get her daughter to look at the camera.

Captioning her Instagram post “Sterling said no to photos today, but she’s still cute😂😍❤️ #gochiefs,” the soon-to-be mom of two shared a few snaps of her and Sterling’s coordinating outfits, and the 1-year-old looked anywhere but the camera in a hilarious show of determined resistance.

In one snap, the tiny tot is distractedly munching on a snack while gazing at the ground. In the next shot, the photo taker has changed angles to align with Sterling’s line of sight, but the stubborn toddler of course averts her gaze off to the side. A third shot shows the tot and mom from a head-on angle, but Sterling is dedicated to her avoidance — she’s staring at the floor again while hysterically looking like she’s trying to melt out of Brittany’s arms.

Continuing their adorable routine of wearing matching outfits to support their Chiefs quarterback, husband, and daddy, Patrick Mahomes, the two girls looked stylish as ever. Brittany dressed in black flare leggings with a split hem at the ankles, a white body suit, a red puffer jacket, and yellow Nike sneakers. She wore her hair pulled up in an effortless messy bun with wavy tendrils framing her face.

The fashionista mama dressed her daughter in yellow bellbottoms, a white long-sleeve tee featuring a graphic of a heart with Patrick’s jersey number, 15, inside it, a red puffer vest, and bedazzled red Converse sneakers. Her hair was in her signature half-up style with a Chiefs bow atop her head. Sterling may not have been feeling it, but she sure did look fashionable while on strike! Ya gotta love toddlers.