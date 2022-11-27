Madonna’s Super-Rare Family Photo With Her 6 Kids Shows They’re All Embracing Their Mother’s Edgy Style

Get ready, because all six of Madonna’s kids are in the same room for the first time in nearly a year, and they all look as gothic chic as their legendary mama! On Nov 25, Madonna shared a series of super-rare photos featuring her and all six of her children with the caption, “What I’m thankful for…………. 💛 @lourdesleon @maisonrhed.”

In the first photo, we see Madonna and her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon posing cheek-to-cheek in matching black silk corsets, followed by a snapshot of a sheet that says, “I am thankful for…” We also see snapshots of Madonna showing off her toned body in a dark, curve-hugging ensemble that highlights her fiery red mane, along with snapshots of her and her kids posing and playing around with music.

However, everyone is losing it over the third photo in the post, showing her and all her rockstar children Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10, wearing darker, chic ensembles, showing how much their mom has influenced their impeccable edgy styles.

The last time we saw all six of her kids together on her Instagram was back in Jan 2022 during a family ski trip, so it’s always a wonderful surprise when the whole family gets together! And we’re not the only ones excited about this super rare family photo, because her fans have been commenting like crazy about how amazing everyone looks!

One fan wrote, “The children have grown so beautifully! You’re an awesome mom! We can see it in your kids!” Other fans wrote how much the family reminds them of the Addams Family thanks to their dark looks, saying, “It’s giving Addams Family 😆.”

In a previous interview with British Vogue, Madonna talked about how, even with six children, she’s still learning every day how to be the best mom for them. One example she brought up is how she’s trying to put off giving her youngest children cell phones for as long as possible, saying, “I’m going to stick that one out for as long as possible, because I made a mistake when I gave my older children phones when they were 13.” Related story Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Is Bursting With Joy As She Shares This Adorable Video of Her Daughter in a Sink

She added, “It ended my relationship with them, really. Not completely, but it became a very, very big part of their lives. They became too inundated with imagery and started to compare themselves to other people, and that’s really bad for self-growth.”

She ended the interview by simply saying, “I just have to do my best.”

