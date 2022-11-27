Brittany Mahomes Is Celebrating Her Last Trimester With These Breathtaking & Angelic Nude Maternity Photos

After weeks of waiting, Brittany Mahomes has been treating fans every other day with snapshots of her long-awaited, and truly angelic maternity photoshoot.

On Nov 26, Mahomes shared a series of radiant solo snapshots from her nude maternity shoot, showing everyone she’s a glowing goddess. She shared the snapshots as she and her husband Patrick Mahomes await their son to be born, posting the photos with the heartwarming caption, “Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves🥹🤎.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first photo, we see her wrapped in the sheer white curtains sprawled around the room, looking radiant as she shows off her toned body and growing baby bump. In the next photo, we see her in the white curtains, wrapped around in the same sheer white curtain, followed by a snapshot of her showing off her sunkissed skin in the same sheer white look.

We then end the hypnotizing post with another snapshot of Brittany showing off her gorgeous body in the ethereal setting. Truly, she’s captivated everyone with this newest batch of maternity photos!

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school and married back on March 12, 2022, in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii (a place they’ve said multiple times means a lot to them.) They share one daughter named Sterling Skye, 1, and are expecting a baby boy any day now! Related story Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Are Radiating Joy In This Intimate Maternity Photoshoot

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called her daughter Sterling her “motivation,” talking about what she wants for Sterling’s future. She said on her Instagram, “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up. You know success is a little bit different when you have kids involved.” And we can see her saying the same thing about her baby boy!

These celebs have the fiercest pregnancy style, and we can’t stop staring.

