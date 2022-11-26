Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Is Bursting With Joy As She Shares This Adorable Video of Her Daughter in a Sink

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins is bursting with joy and gratitude this holiday season, and she’s bringing everyone in on the joyous occasion. On Nov 24, Mai-Jenkins shared an absolutely adorable video of her daughter Monaco in a sink, getting scrabbed (and looking as happy as can be!)

The superstar stylist posted the video with the caption, “Never would I have pictured my life today. To be surrounded by love, family, health, and pure, simple, everyday JOY🥹 And Mai Fam.. you’ve been with me since day☝️Yall make me excited to share these moments with you! Can’t wait to share more adventures ahead. We love every one of you❤️❤️❤️.”

She added, “Happiest Thanksgiving from The Jenkins 🦃😭.”

In the heartwarming video, we see Mai-Jenkins growing daughter Monaco sitting in the tub, looking so lovingly at her mama. (And can we talk about those gorgeous little black curls?! We can’t get over it!)

In late 2021, Mai confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, on her show The Real. Only a couple of months later, on Jan. 11, 2022, the pair welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins. It’s hard to believe that Monaco will already be one in less than two months, and we can only imagine how mama Mai-Jenkins is feeling about it!

Now, Jeannie has been open about everything that comes with being a first-time mom, from the hard breastfeeding schedules to the sweet moments like these. In a previous interview with People, she admitted she's "never felt so proud of myself, and never felt so much more like a woman." She added that it's a lot to take on, but she's been ready. She added, "It's just a lot of pressure — yes, I'm putting on myself — to perform. But I'm trying and I want to reward myself just for doing that."

