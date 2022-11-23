Brittany Mahomes Has Her Foot on Our Necks With Her Third Batch of Sexy & Sensual Maternity Photos

Brittany Mahomes came to serve during her second pregnancy, and she’s truly slaying to the absolute fullest.

On Sunday, the soon-to-be mom of two shared her first round of maternity photos, which included a handful of sweet shots of herself, her husband Patrick Mahomes, and their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling. Brittany wore a simple, sexy, sheer black dress, and if you thought she was bringing the heat then, your jaw likely dropped to the floor when she shared a second batch of photos the following day.

Photo drop two featured a collection of super sultry photos of the mama wearing nothing but a white bra and a sheer robe adorned with pearls, putting her stunning curves on full display. She looks powerful, graceful, and hot as hell. It turns out she’s not done serving up the pregnancy content we absolutely love to see, as she shared a third batch of photos today, these nearly just as sexy as the last.

.@BrittanyLynne is glowing as she shows off her bump ahead of the birth of her baby boy. https://t.co/xfz5WJKyVN — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 23, 2022

Wearing a cream-colored cotton body suit overtop a white lacy bra and a coordinating semi-sheer taupe cotton robe, Brittany posed laying in bed looking dreamily off in the distance in one image and laying side-by-side facing Sterling in another.

She swapped out the cotton robe for a gauzy white robe in the second half of the photos, this time kneeling on a simple wooden bench and posing with her daughter. The photos are all ethereal, tranquil, modish, and undoubtedly sexy, but in the most tasteful way. Simply put, she nailed that s—t, and we’re totally hoping for more.