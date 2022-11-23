Tom Brady Is Extra Grateful for Family His First Thanksgiving Post-divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady may have just finalized his very public divorce, but the NFL star isn’t losing sight of what he’s grateful for this holiday season.

During this week’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the father of three said, “Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family. When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make, and that my parents made to me and my career, [it] is unbelievable. You know what I mean?”

He continued, “It’s just, I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career. And, you know, I just want to be that for my kids. I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”

Brady’s heartfelt musings come just a month after he and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce after months of speculation that their marriage had fizzled out. Taking to his Instagram Story to announce their split, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

He continued, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead.”

Bündchen put out her own statement on her socials, writing, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

While it’s unclear who will get the kids on their first holiday as single parents, or if they will diplomatically share the day, Brady will undoubtedly be leaning on his parents once again for support in this new chapter of his life.

