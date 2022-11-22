Brittany Mahomes Has Never Looked More Glowing in Rare & Powerful Nearly Nude Photoshoot

Brittany Mahomes is baring it all to show off her bump ahead of the birth of her baby boy. The former professional soccer player took to Instagram to show off her glowing maternity photos, and she looks nothing short of a radiant goddess.

Dressed in nothing but a white bra and a sheer, flowing robe adorned with pearls, Mahomes posed for a series of sultry shots that reminded everyone just how sexy and powerful women are — yes, even those who are carrying and have birthed children. The Kansas City Currents co-owner said it herself in the caption of her post: “As women, we are powerful. 🤍”

.@BrittanyLynne gave us a glimpse into her pregnancy journey with this adorable bump comparison. This is her second child with husband, @PatrickMahomes. https://t.co/4uN6jQienP — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 10, 2022

Friends and fans fawned over the glowing mama in the comments, with Whitney Simmons writing, “so beautiful 😭😭😭,” along with fans commenting “these are so beautiful britt!! 🥺🥺,” “A beautiful example of womanhood and motherhood. ❤️,” “I can’t get over how gorgeous these all are. You, the energy, the art, all of it! ❤️,” and more.

The expecting mother shared another batch of maternity photos a few days before revealing the steamier pics. In these shots, she’s posing with her husband, NFL star Patrick Mahomes, and their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling. Brittany wore a longsleeved sheer black dress and showed off her pregnancy curves, and Patrick dressed in a simple pair of distressed jeans and a white henley shirt. Miss Sterling wore a black and white halter neck jumper that was nearly as cute as the little girl herself.

The Mahomes are expected to welcome their second child in early 2023 — we hope Brittany has more jaw-dropping pregnancy photos in store for us before then!