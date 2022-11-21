Michelle Obama’s Joyful Throwback Photo Will Have You Cheesing as Hard as Little Sasha & Malia

If you’re in need of a little Monday mood booster, we’ve got just the thing — or rather, Michelle Obama has just the thing, and we’re simply doing the kindness of passing it on in all its joyful energy.

While promoting her new book, The Light We Carry, the former First Lady tweeted an adorable throwback photo of her daughters, Malia and Sasha, smiling so hard for the camera that they look like their cheeks are going to burst from elation. The mom of two wrote, “Malia and Sasha continue to make me so proud. They have grown up to become such confident, thoughtful, kind, and honest young women who are so supportive of one another.”

Malia and Sasha continue to make me so proud. They have grown up to become such confident, thoughtful, kind, and honest young women who are so supportive of one another. #TheLightWeCarry pic.twitter.com/8naLP16eH3 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 18, 2022

She continued, “In #TheLightWeCarry, I write about some of their recent experiences navigating adulthood and everything that comes along with it. It is such a joy to watch them forge their own path in the world. In so many ways, they are my light.”

Obama’s highly-anticipated second book follows her 2018 best-selling memoir, Becoming. In The Light We Carry, she shares her insights and strategies for thriving and living a balanced life in today’s turbulent world, in addition to “the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles — the earned wisdom that helps her continue to ‘become.'”

BRB — we’re adding the new release to our shopping cart to extend this nugget of a mood booster into an enduring life booster a la wise words from one of our very favorite First Ladies.

'The Light We Carry' by Michelle Obama $19.48 Buy now

