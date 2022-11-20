Jessica Alba’s Adorable Video Shows the Chaotic Reality of Achieving the Perfect Family Photo

Jessica Alba just captured what it’s really like to get that perfect family photo, all in one hilarious and honest video.

On Nov 18, Alba shared an all-too-real video of her and her family with the caption, “Nothing like trying to wrangle 3 kids and 2 dogs for a holiday shoot… 🤦🏽‍♀️ #BTS realness 😂 But hey – at least we had the cutest PJs in the game @honest 😍🎄✨.”

In the video, we see Alba, her husband Cash Warren, her three kids, and their two dogs trying to get together to make that perfect matching pajama family photo. We see them yelling, trying to coordinate where they sit, their son Ryder drumming a beat on the block he’s sitting on, and trying to get the dogs to lay down: and that’s only within the first 30 seconds.

Next, we see Alba coordinating whether or not they should take another shot, followed by her kiddos jumping and making funny faces to the camera. But in the last few seconds, we see their perfect, matching pajama family photo and it was definitely worth the craziness in our opinion!

We love seeing relatable mom content from our favorite celebs, and this one truly made us feel seen.

Alba met her husband Warren on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, marrying in 2008. In the following years, they welcomed three children into the world named Honor Marie, 14, (who's truly looking more and more like her superstar mom every day!) Haven Garner, 11, and son Hayes, 4.

