Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Are Radiating Joy In This Intimate Maternity Photoshoot

After weeks of waiting, we finally for some of the show-stopping, stunning maternity photos from Brittany and Patrick Mahomes‘ photoshoot! And they were so worth the wait. On Nov 19, Brittany shared a series of cozy and intimate photos of her with her growing baby bump, Patrick, and their daughter Sterling with the loving caption, “You three🤍.”

In the first photo, we see Patrick gently cradling Brittany’s baby bump and kissing her as they lay on the floor, with Brittany looking sensational in a sheer black dress that shows off her baby bump. We then get an intimate close-up of the lovebirds, looking so at peace with one another, followed by a snapshot of the two standing and Patrick kissing Brittany’s head. We get a few more loving photos of the two looking so happy, in love, and thriving in these maternity photos.

Get ready, because the next photo may be the absolute sweetest we’ve seen from the loving family! Brittany and Patrick are lying on the floor again with Sterling cuddling on Brittany’s tummy, looking so cozy and sleepy as her parents pack on the PDA. We then see them playing and blowing kisses to Sterling, followed by a super-sweet family photo of all three smiling and holding one another. Then, we end the post with some close-up shots of Brittany and Patrick looking so in love!

Seriously, these photos may be some of the sweetest we’ve ever seen from the happy little family, and it’s reminding us that their baby boy can come any day now!

The Mahomes have been together since high school, meeting when Patrick was in 10th grade and a baseball pitcher and she a cheerleader. They married back on March 12, 2022, in a gorgeous and elaborate ceremony in Hawaii. They share one daughter named Sterling Skye, 1, and are expecting a baby boy so soon! Related story Brittany Mahomes Is Every Expectant Mom Who Is Just Ready to Be Done Already

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called Sterling her “motivation,” saying, “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up.”

