Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Son Dylan Shows How Much His Mama Influenced His Fashion Sense in This Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Despite being one of the biggest stars, Catherine Zeta-Jones knows how to keep her children away from the spotlight — until recently. On Nov 16, Zeta-Jones turned heads in a white, curve-hugging gown from Maticevski during the Wednesday premiere, but she didn’t come alone! In arm, Zeta-Jones brought along her 22-year-old son Dylan Douglas, who looked oh-so dashing alongside his superstar mama!

See the photos below:

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images.

His mom looked so enchanting on the red carpet with her unique light gown and Sarah Fine shoes, but he brought his fashion A-game, showing the world that his mama taught him well when it comes to showstopping red carpet fashion. The young actor arrived in a pristine, dark mauve suit, which he paired with gold chains, a black undershirt, and his iconic spiked, messy black hair.

We know one thing for sure, we definitely need to see these two stylish actors on the red carpet together more often!

Zeta-Jones couldn’t help but gush about the event herself, posting a series of photos of her, and her and her son on the black carpet. The Oscar-winning actress posted it with the caption, “About last night. “Wednesday” premiered in LaLaLand last night. Wow! What a night! Dylan, my son, sashayed me down the black carpet. My Maticevski gown was my ying to my Morticia Addams yang. And we had a ‘crystal ball’ cannot wait for you all to see this. Beware….. Thanks to @miss_kellyjohnson @brettglam @marandahair.”

Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas married in Nov 2000, welcoming two children named Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19. Related story Lily-Rose Depp Embodies Old Hollywood Glamour in This Heavenly & Glowing Photoshoot

In a recent interview with ETOnline at the black carpet event for Wednesday, Zeta-Jones and Dylan talked about how close her family is and how he’s separated the A-list world from his own. “It’s just wonderful. We’re a very, very close family. [Dylan] gets this world because he’s been brought up in it, but he was never in this environment growing up,” Zeta-Jones said.