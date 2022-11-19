Jessica Simpson, Her Lookalike Mom Tina & Daughter Maxwell Prove They’re a Seriously Adorable Trio in This Rare Photo

If there’s one thing we love more than a lookalike mother-daughter snapshot, it’s a mother, daughter, and grandmother lookalike snapshot! On Nov 17, Jessica Simpson shared a darling, inter-generational photo of her, her mama Tina Simpson, and her daughter Maxwell, all looking as cozy as can be!

She shared the super-sweet photo with the caption, “Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

In the photo, we see three generations of Simpsons looking so-sweet side-by-side, with Tina and Maxwell rocking the HSN-exclusive Embellished Slippers from Jessica’s new collection. With Tina and Maxwell’s heads on Jessica’s shoulders, we truly see how much the three look alike one another!

Jessica Simpson Embellished Slipper with Cozy Sock & Gift Bag $46.00 Buy now

Jessica and her mom have remained super close over the years, and when Jessica won back her business Jessica Simpson Style, she personally thanked her mom. In an archived post per the Sun, she said, “My mom @tinasimpsonofficial and I remained steadfast, patient, determined, brave, and STRONG. TODAY we can look back and say we BEAT ALL ODDS stacked against us. We withstood the battle and today we CONFIDENTLY claim victory! The entire Jessica Simpson Collection belongs to us! #OwnYourself” Related story Jessica Simpson Showed Off Her Long, Toned Legs in Daisy Dukes & It‘s the Ultimate ’Dukes of Hazzard' Throwback

Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson have three children together named Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3.

The Dukes of Hazzard alum previously told PEOPLE back in April 2022 that her daughter Maxwell is her rock. She said, “She teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest. She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it.”

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

