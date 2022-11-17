Meghan Markle Quietly Helped a Family In Need, Proving Once Again She’s Just Like Princess Diana

Meghan Markle has been compared to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, countless times at this point — sometimes for their taste in fashion, sometimes for their struggle to abide by the royal machine, and sometimes for their enormous capacity for empathy and advocating for those who are experiencing a trying chapter in their lives. Today, Tyler Perry is reminding us once more of Meghan’s similarity to Diana with a heartwarming story he shared at the 2022 Baby2Baby gala.

As reported by Vanity Fair, Perry spoke of the crisis that was the 2021 US baby formula shortage during his speech of introduction for the evening’s Giving Tree Award recipient, Kim Kardashian. The media mogul shared with the room full of celebrities that one of his employees came to him to explain that they needed formula for their child but couldn’t find any anywhere — like millions of other families across the country.

Princess Diana's friend is coming out in support of Meghan Markle. https://t.co/kMTyEKYkkb — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 31, 2021

Out of pure desperation and hitting their wit’s end, they asked Perry if he had any idea or resources that could help them get formula for their baby. The Madea mastermind searched high and low himself, and when he came up empty-handed, he reached out to his friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for help.

The couple was in London at the time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and Perry hoped the UK wasn’t experiencing the shortage on the same dire level as the US. Meghan promised to look into the matter personally on behalf of Perry’s employee, searching stores in London herself — which is the most heartwarmingly Diana-esque thing she could have done in the scenario.

Princess Diana was, and still is, widely known for her passion for helping others in the same selfless vain as Meghan. One of the most notable instances of Diana using herself as a tool to help people was when she opened and visited Britain’s first Aids ward in London in 1987, shaking hands with an Aids patient without gloves to destigmatize the false notion that the illness could be spread via touch.

The Internet can't help but compare Meghan Markle's sweet embrace to one of Princess Diana's. https://t.co/cuEPKou7wB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 12, 2022

The late princess did the very same thing with those suffering from leprosy — she was filmed in 1989 shaking hands and touching the bandaged wounds of leprosy patients in Indonesia. According to the Leprosy Mission, Diana once said, “It has always been my concern to touch people with leprosy, trying to show in a simple action that they are not reviled, nor are we repulsed.” Related story Catherine Zeta-Jones Turned Heads at the Wednesday Premiere in This Captivating & Dramatic Light Pink Gown

One of the most poignant quotes Princess Di is remembered by today is one about her dedication to humanitarian efforts. “Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society,” she said. “It is a goal and an essential part of my life — a kind of destiny. Whoever is in distress can call on me. I will come running wherever they are.”

She may not be here anymore, but Diana’s legacy lives on through the lasting impact of her work, the values she instilled in her sons, who have picked up many of the causes she left when she passed, and through the daughters-in-law she’ll never get the chance to know but will pass on her values to their own children. Meghan has picked up Diana’s torch and is carrying it with the same dignity and grace wielded by the legendary princess all those decades ago, proving once again she’s a princess of the people as well.

Before you go, check out all the times Meghan Markle has gotten candid about the joys and challenges of being a mom.

