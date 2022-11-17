Gabrielle Union Jokes She’s a ‘Zero Percent’ on Her Daughter’s Film Meter, Proving Kaavia Is Still ‘Shady Baby’

Kaavia James looked like a princess at the red carpet premiere of Strange World this week, but don’t let the sweet grin and pretty-in-pink accessories fool you. The 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade is still every bit the Shady Baby she’s always been.

When a reporter for Access Hollywood commented that it’s “family fun night” for Union, Wade, and their daughter, Union responded, “It’s family night, I don’t know if it’s fun.”

She clarified, “My daughter found out right before the carpet that mommy was not coming home with the rest of the family and she let me know, she let me know how she felt about that.”

Kaavia is definitely not one to be subtle, that’s for sure! Because she was feeling her shadiest, sassiest self, Union was a little worried about what her reaction to the film would be.

“She is a tough critic. She is my ‘Rotten Tomatoes’, and right now I am at like zero percent with my child, so I don’t know what to expect,” she joked, and it’s all too relatable. Kids tell it to you straight, no matter if you want to hear it or not.

This isn't the first time Kaavia has had something to say. When watching Cheaper By The Dozen, Kaavia asked, "Who's this man?" in a scene with her mom and a different husband who was not Wade. Nothing gets past this Daddy's girl!

Over the weekend, Kaavia celebrated her fourth birthday with an Encanto-themed party. “She came to slay, don’t play with her,” Union wrote about her daughter’s adorable party look.

Kaavia knows what she wants, is confident in what she likes (and does not like!), and isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She’s our hero!

Strange World is an animated Disney fantasy adventure, which follows the Clade family as they navigate an uncharted land. Union stars as Meridian Clade, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid. The film premieres Nov. 23.

