Busy Philipps Is Every Frustrated Mom With 4 Zillion People Ahead of Her to Get Taylor Swift Tickets

We have a “Question…?” Did you get tickets to Taylor Swift yesterday or are you telling your kids they’re on their own today? Like tons of other Swifties, Busy Philipps thought she could get tickets to the extremely popular Eras Tour next year for her children — Birdie, 14, and Cricket Pearl, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Silverstein. But she got stuck in super long wait lines, got kicked out, and ultimately ended up ranting on social media about her experience (as you do!). Every frustrated mom could relate.

“MY TAYLOR CODE ISNT WORKING,” she Tweeted yesterday, referring to the special Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale code that was supposed to let fans gain access to the site to buy their tickets before bots could scalp them.

MY TAYLOR CODE ISNT WORKING — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 15, 2022

Next, she sent out a quick “WTF,” to air her frustrations into the void. Then she called out Ticketmaster directly for help.

“YO! @TMFanSupport my code ISNT working! It says it’s invalid. WTH!” she wrote. “I have ONE JOB AS A MOM — to get these tickets — and you have ONE JOB as Ticketmaster! To give people working codes!!!”

YO! @TMFanSupport my code ISNT working! It says it’s invalid. WTH! I have ONE JOB AS A MOM- to get these tickets- and you have ONE JOB as Ticketmaster! To give people working codes!!!! 😫😫😫 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 15, 2022

That is so relatable! My sister waited for hours to finally be allowed in to access codes for Taylor’s concert (which we got!) but many more fans were not as lucky, including Busy. What’s a mom supposed to do?

She tweeted again, “Never doubt Pearl Jam. Ticketmaster truly sucks. 😣” She was referring to rock band Pearl Jam attempting to boycott Ticketmaster in the ‘90s, but ultimately realizing they couldn’t find enough stadiums to perform in that weren’t affiliated with the ticket giant. Related story Ryan Reynolds Admits He Lets His Daughters Drop the F-Bomb — But Only During Taylor Swift Songs

Many people Tweeted about their frustrating experience trying to get tickets to the must-see show of the year, with funny memes.

taylor swift walking onto stage with no one in the audience, because that ticketmaster queue never did move. pic.twitter.com/BEjNEB1G6N — sarah 🕰 (@thisismenotryin) November 15, 2022

One person shared a photo of an empty venue with one fan at the stage, captioning it, “taylor swift walking onto stage with no one in the audience, because that ticketmaster queue never did move.”

8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the taylor swift ticketmaster queue apparently — shawty lynn 🧣 (@HereComesShawty) November 15, 2022

Another fan wrote, “8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the taylor swift ticketmaster queue apparently.”

“Be gentle with the Taylor Swift fans in your life tonight. They’ve had a hard day,” another said.

Not now sweetie mommy is behind 2000+ people in the queue for Taylor Swift tickets pic.twitter.com/TY1yDm6CqG — jordan is going to eras tour 4/14 (@kinggoodies_) November 15, 2022

Someone else shared the viral meme of a screenshot from video game The Sims 4 where a woman is at her computer while her baby is on fire. “Not now sweetie mommy is behind 2000+ people in the queue for Taylor Swift tickets,” they wrote.

I’m rolling on the floor! I wouldn’t ignore my baby if they were on fire, but it’s no joke how challenging it is to get the tickets. Imagine the longest lines at Disneyland + the crowds at Times Square on New Year’s Eve + the line for the bathroom at literally any public space, and the queue was even more than that for the “Anti-Hero” singer. It was wild!

The Dawson’s Creek alum shared more about her experience trying to get tickets for her kids on the “Ticketbastards” episode of her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, which dropped today.

In it, she chronicles how she and Silverstein were working together to buy tickets.

“After, legit, an hour and a half of continuing to try…my page just refreshed and kicked me out,” she explains.

“I have failed,” she adds. “People were like, ‘Oh, it makes me so happy to see you and Marc doing this thing together for your kids.’”

She continued, “As soon as it went south, we were screaming at each other so insanely, like this is where … it was actually comical.”

Going to a Swift concert is Not. A. Joke. Now Philipps is trying to “pull other strings” through agents, friends, and more, which is honestly relatable. We would all do that too if we could!

“I have other ways to beat the system here,” she says. “But think about all the parents that just … it sucks! Think about parents that don’t have connections to the entertainment industry, sitting there wasting three f*cking hours, hoping to get the best Christmas present of all time for your kid. And then just stuck there and your codes don’t work.’”

“I’m just mad about it,” she adds.

We are too. Can we bring back waiting in line at the record stores, or an actual box office next time? Or better yet, just let moms organize the whole thing. If we can manage our kids’ school schedules, lunch preferences, doctor’s appointments, after-school activities, carpool duty, dinner prep, and our own jobs seamlessly, what’s a few million concert tickets? Everyone would get the tickets they wanted — and probably a snack while they wait, too.

Even when you’re famous, Mom Guilt is a thing, as these celebrity moms show.

