Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Just Took this Major Relationship Step — & Her Kids Are Involved

Alyssa K. Davis
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. / LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby, Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Proving Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are still “Falling” for one another, the elusive couple seems to have taken their relationship to the next level past a simple “Watermelon Sugar” high to straight-up “Adore You” status.

Wilde was seen Tuesday evening at Styles’ concert in Los Angeles with her kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, accompanying her. The Don’t Worry Darling director and actress was spotted by several fans in videos shared on Twitter, including this clip of her getting the kids settled in their seats and this video of Wilde dancing to Styles’ Grammy-nominated hit, “As It Was,” with her daughter.

After recent speculation that the couple had potentially gone separate ways, Wilde and her kids’ presence at Styles’ concert seems to prove all is well in their relationship — so well that the mom of two is bringing her littles around her beau.

This isn’t the first instance of Wilde toting her kids along to one of Styles’ shows though — in 2021, the family of three was spotted at a concert with Styles’ mum, Anne Twist. The One Direction alum’s mother was seen dancing with Otis as her own son belted out “What Makes You Beautiful” on stage, giving us all the happy blended family feels.

Wilde and Styles’ relationship is speculated to have begun in January 2021, shortly after Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement and she met Styles on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde, 38, shares her son and daughter with Sudeikis, 47, and appears to be quite comfortable with bringing them around her 28-year-old boyfriend — we love watching their “Golden” relationship unfold.

These celebrity moms talk about raising their kids on their own.

