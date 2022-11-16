Ivanka Trump Says She’s Choosing Her Kids Over Her Father’s 2024 Presidential Campaign

Much to the chagrin of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump has made a firm statement on where she stands concerning her father’s 2024 presidential campaign, and it’s not at his side.

Choosing to make her family great again, Ivanka released a statement to Fox News, which she later shared on her Instagram, that reads, “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

Ivanka Trump has had enough of her father's, Donald Trump, political ambitions. https://t.co/4pMTUDXbzv — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 11, 2022

The mom of three continued, “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”

Ivanka told the news network her love for her father “hasn’t changed and will never change,” adding, “I’ve had many roles over the years but that of daughter is one of the most elemental and consequential. I am loving this time with my kids, loving life in Miami and the freedom and privacy with having returned to the private sector. This has been one of the greatest times of my life.”

Donald Trump just announced whether his daughter Ivanka would be his running mate. https://t.co/DYepm3vTg5 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 11, 2022

She went on to explain, “My kids are thriving, and I want to maintain this cadence — this rhythm — at this point in our family’s life… Time is fleeting, and every parent will tell you it really does go by so quickly. They are at critical ages, and we are enjoying these moments with them. We’re happy where we are right now, and we will continue to support my father — as his kids.”

Between the midterm election results and his daughter opting out of his campaign this time around, things aren’t looking as promising as Donald Trump had hoped at this point in the election cycle. Only time will tell if he can convince enough people he’s the key to making America “great” again — again. Related story Kylie Jenner Channeled Her Inner Gothic Princess in Dramatic Corset Gown & Diamond Crown For Mugler Couturissime Exhibition

Before you go, check out Michelle Obama’s best quotes about being a mom.

